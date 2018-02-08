Commuters Beware - The Luas Is Having Several Issues This Evening

If you're on your way home or into town, the Red Line Luas is experiencing delays of about 14 minutes at the moment due to "operational issues".

Realtime Passenger Information Displays are also not working at some stops, and the Luas credit card system is down.



Clamping has been suspended at all Luas Park and Ride facilities for the day.

All services on the Green Line are operating as normal.

You can check for any updates on the Luas website here.

READ NEXT: This Little Place Serves Up The Most Droolworthy Pizza - And Hardly Anyone Knows About It