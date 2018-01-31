Con Man Pulls The Cruelest Of Scams On Elderly Dublin Lady To Rob Her Money

The 89-year-old was robbed out of hundreds of euro.

The Irish Independent is reporting that a con man who tricked an 89-year-old Dublin lady to give him money - has been jailed.

The man in question told the lady that he was repairing her sister's roof - whom he stated that he knew well and who lived next door to the Dublin woman.

He then walked her down to the bank so that she could withdraw €400 to pay for her sister's 'costs' as she didn't have the money.

Court reporter, Aoife Nic Ardghail, said the Carlow man pleaded guilty and the judge stated that it was a "shameful" crime that deserved prison time.

He had previous records of theft before this incident which took place in the Tallaght area.

