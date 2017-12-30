Conor McGregor Addresses Rumours That He's Set To Be The Next President Of Ireland

Let's round 2017 off one with more bizarre news story, shall we?

Conor McGregor has been widely tipped to run for the role of President of Ireland in the near future, with bookies even placing odds of 33/1 that he will follow suit of Trump and run in the next election.

McGregor took to Instagram last night to address such rumours, sharing a picture of himself posing in front of a framed photograph of current president Michael D Higgins.

He wrote in the caption: "Long live the President. #BigMickey"



This isn't the first time McGregor has made such a claim.

Back in August, during a press tour of the lucrative McGregor and Mayweather fight at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, McGregor claimed that he was already the President of Ireland, to anyone who'd listen.

However these rumours are not likely to amount to anything any time soon, as there is rule that you must be aged over 35 to be eligible for election as President.

McGregor, at 29, will have to wait another six years like the rest of us.

