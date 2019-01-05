News

Rumours And Reports Circulating That This Is The Name And Gender Of McGregor And Dee Devlin's Second Child

It's a lovely unique name that you've probably not heard of before and it has a beautiful meaning

Conor Mc Gregor New Baby Name

On Friday, Conor McGregor announced over Instagram that his partner Dee Devlin had given birth to their second child.

In a post on Instagram - which can be found here - McGregor was pictured holding a baby-carrier while also holding the hand of his son, Conor Jr, who was born in May 2017.

The UFC fighter said:

"Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam.

"2019 is off to the best start! Thank you for the well wishes everybody!"

Of course, it didn't take long for the rumour mill to begin flying about the name and gender of the baby.

According to The Star on Saturday, the couple are said to have had a daughter and are rumoured to have called her 'Croia'.

Croia means 'little heart' or 'of the heart' and is taken from the Irish word for heart which is 'croi'.

It's a beautiful name but of course, it's only a rumour at this stage and we're awaiting for McGregor and Dee to confirm the news at some stage this weekend or next week.

