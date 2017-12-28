Conor McGregor Pictured Partying With Graham "The Wig" Whelan

The photo has emerged just weeks after an alleged pub brawl with an associate of Whelan

Conor McGregor has reportedly been pictured partying with Graham 'The Wig' Whelan just weeks after an alleged brawl in Crumlin involving McGregor and an associate of Whelan's.

In a photo obtained by the Irish Daily Star and printed in the paper today, McGregor can be seen with his arm around a "beaming" Graham Whelan, seeming to confirm that the pair are on good terms.

The alleged Crumlin pub brawl caused a frenzy on social media last month, after it was reported that one of Whelan's associates was punched in the face in The Black Forge Inn.

On November 30, McGregor appeared at Blanchardstown District Court after a judge ordered he appear to face a speeding charge. Following the court hearing he dismissed the Crumlin claims as "“all bol***ks” in footage shared on social media.

Two big @IsFearrAnStar exclusives today - Conor McGregor pictured with gangster Graham 'The Wig Whelan' after alleged pub brawl

