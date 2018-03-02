Coppers Are Giving Back To Nurses And Gardaí Who Worked Through Storm Emma

While most of us have been hiding indoors from the BALTIC weather that has been battering the country for the past couple of days, Gardaí and nurses have been working tirelessly to make sure the country stays safe.

And as a small gesture to give back to them, Coppers is giving away 100 free tickets to an exclusive preview of Coppers: The Musical on July 9.

In a small gesture of appreciation to the amazing work done by our Garda & Nurses working through the storm we are giving them 100 free tickets to a special preview of our Olympia bound show. Just tweet a working pic to us here using the hashtag #CoppersMusical pic.twitter.com/1IIBzdizgU — Coppers: The Musical (@CoppersMusical) March 2, 2018

The musical was written by Paul Howard who has written the series of Ross O'Carroll-Kelly books, and if you've ever read any of his stuff, you can imagine how feckin' brilliant this show is going to be.

The puppet-based musical stars Kerry girl 'Nuala' who makes her way up to the big shmoke and happens to find love in the process.

Any nurses or Gardaí who want to win one of the tickets will have to tweet a photo of them working to the Coppers Musical page on Twitter using the hashtag #CoppersMusical.

