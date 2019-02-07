News

A Massive Petition Has Been Set Up To Save One Of Dublin's Oldest And Well-Known Pubs

It's close to demolition which would be heartbreaking to see

A petition has been set up to help save one of Dublin's oldest and most well-known pubs.

The Cuckoos Nest in Tallaght is set for demolition but not without a fight.

The petition states as follows:

"This Petition is aimed at stopping the demolition of a historic structure, namely the Cuckoos Nest Public House, Greenhills Road, Dublin 24.

The Pub has been on the site since 1739 and has been a significant part of the local community both from a social and historical point of view.

Original, and approved planning permission on the site allowed for the development of 45 homes along with the refurbishment of the pub and the local theatre. The homes were built, and sold, the theatre refurbished, yet the pub has been left derelict.

Recently a planning notice was erected on the pub outlining a planning application to develop 26no. Apartments on the limited site, which would mean knocking of the structure that means so much to many in the greater community.

This Petition aims to highlight the importance of the structure to the South Dublin County Council and their planning Authority, and ultimately aims at saving the structure from demolition."

You can sign or sponsor the petition by following the link here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

