DART Services Will Be Disrupted This Bank Holiday Weekend

If you’re planning on using the DART to get around this May bank holiday weekend, make sure you’re aware of the disruptions taking place over the next few days.

Saturday and Sunday will be particularly affected, with no DARTs running between Malahide and Howth Junction on both days.

Due to line improvement works, DART services will operate between Greystones and Howth only.

May Bank Holiday weekend – check times before travel across weekend, including: 📆 Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th May

🚨 Bus transfers on Heuston Intercity routes, Northern Commuter and Enterprise

❗️No DARTs between Malahide & Howth Junction Full info: https://t.co/o5iOcUHYA2 pic.twitter.com/iNlWNxwVrA — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 2, 2019

Bus transfers will also be in place on Heuston Intercity, Northern Commuter and Belfast Enterprise trains.

For the majority of these replacement buses, services will depart Heuston at an earlier time than the normal train departure time, so make sure you check the Irish Rail Journey Planner before travelling.

You can find the full details of the travel disruptions on the Irish Rail website here.

