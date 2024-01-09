DCC vote to close 'utterly out of control' Dublin 1 back street to the public

Councillors agreed to the closure last night.

Harbour Court, a back street off Abbey Street in Dublin 1, is to be closed off following years of antisocial behaviour. Dublin City Council (DCC) states that the lane was regularly used for intravenous drug use, leading to the associated presence of needles and other drug paraphernalia, as well as illegal dumping.

The back street runs between Marlborough Street, and is located opposite the Abbey Theatre on Abbey Street Lower, often in use by daily commuters as a pedestrian link from the quays.

In a statement from DCC they said this of the decision to close the laneway.

"Over the last 10 years, a large number of businesses in the area have requested to have the public right of way extinguished over the laneway to the rear of multiple properties at Harbour Court, Dublin 1. They contacted both Dublin City Council and City Business representative groups to seek the closure of the lane."

On Monday night (January 8) councillors agreed to close Harbour Court lane at their monthly meeting, following a period where objections could be made, of which four were made in total. During this time, 26 letters of support were received regarding the proposed closure, according to DCC.

The Irish Times reports that Independent Councillor Christy Burke believes the lane was used as a gathering spot ahead of the Dublin riots that took place on November 23 of last year.

While there is much support for the closure of Harbour Court, other councillors argued that alternative plans should be looked at instead; Janet Horner of the Green Party said that blocking this street is "regressive" and even disagreed with the idea that the riots began here, stating instead that they very much started online.

