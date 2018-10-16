DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM

The Accounting & Finance society at Dublin City University has been suspended after inappropriate behaviour at its EGM, the College View reports.

Attendees at the event were encouraged to go through a series of tasks in order to become a first year representative. These included single people 'shifting' others in order to move onto the next round, others calling up the partners to 'break up or say they cheated on them'. Some participants were also asked to 'strip to varying degrees.'

The A & F society has addressed the suspension with the following statement its Facebook page:

To all A&F members, Due to the misconduct at our EGM on Thursday 4th of October, A&F has been suspended from social activity for semester one of this year, which includes the A&F European Mystery Tour. Because of this, ticket sales, scheduled for the 17th October, have been postponed. A&F will ensure that this does not happen again and would like to take this opportunity to apologise to any member who was offended by last weeks EGM. We will continue to run accounting grinds, networking sessions and other non social activities during semester one. If anyone has any queries, please send us a message through our FB page! Regards, The A&F Committee

Oran O'Donoghue, the head of A & F, told the College View that the suspension was 'Partly due to the crowd that was there, and it was the situation that we put them into that allowed all that kind of reaction to occur.'

He added that the kind of behaviour seen at the EGM was 'commonplace in DCU and colleges in general.'

