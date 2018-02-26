News

This Dublin Dealz Store Has Been Forced To Close Its Doors

There has been 8,000 signatures to reverse the controversial decision.

Dealz Feb

The Journal.ie is reporting that a Dealz store in Dublin is being forced to close down by the National Planning Authority. 

The discount retailer was refused permission to use a unit in Fonthill Retail Park for one of its stores by South Dublin County Council.

It was already operating a store at the time but was seeking planning permission from the local council to retain the use of the unit. 

However, the planning permission was refused and in an appeal by Dealz to overturn the decision, they stated that over 8,000 signatures from locals have been obtained to keep the store open. 

However, the decision by South Dublin council has been upheld. 

An Bord Pleanála said the decision was being upheld because policies like these are in place to protect the “vitality and viability of existing designated town centres and major retail in the vicinity”.

However, the landlord of the shop said that it was worth noting that there was no town centre near the retail park and "that it had no impact on any town centres".

