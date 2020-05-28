Deatails of Dublin Digital Pride announced

Although we won't be marching down O'Connell Street this year, we will still be celebrating Pride! Because details of Dublin Digital Pride have been revealed by Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride organisers.

The digital version of the festival will take place from Thursday, June 18 until Sunday, June 28 with a series of digital events planned.

On Saturday, June 27, Dublin Pride will take part in Global Pride 2020, a 24-hour event along with LGBTQ+ Pride organisers from around the world.

On Sunday, June 28, the Dublin Digital Pride virtual parade will take place. Presented live by Paul Ryder and Eddie McGuinness, this event will combine pre-recorded and live pride parade submissions from various LGBTQ+ organisations from around the country.

Also on Sunday, you'll be able to watch the Dulin Pride Concert, which takes place every year after the parade. You'll be able to watch it from home, with some special guests and performers yet to be announced.

Organisers said, "Dublin Pride is the largest fundraising event of the year for many LGBTI+ community organisations and charities in Ireland. Even though we won’t be together on O’Connell Street we know that won’t stop us all coming together to support our community and the vital services they provide, often to our most vulnerable members.

"Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other. Pride isn't cancelled, we're just bringing it home."

Dublin Pride was initially rescheduled to September but has since been cancelled and replaced by Dublin Digital Pride.

