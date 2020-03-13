Decathlon granted permission to open Liffey Valley outlet

French sporting retailer Decathlon has been granted permission to open a brand new outlet at the Liffey Valley Retail Park just north of the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

This news comes despite opposition from Liffey Valley Management Ltd who claim it breaches retail planning guidelines.

Permission was granted by South Dublin County Council last July, which was then appealed by Liffey Valley Management Ltd.

Decathlon set out plans to develop the empty space to have 3,252sq metres of floor space. This would include a mezzanine floor.

Decathlon has grand plans to open nine outlets in Ireland over the next few years, three of those being in Dublin.

The French retailer is known for selling a wide range of sporting equipment and fitness wear.

There are seven conditions attached to the planning permission, one of which is that no more than 20% of net retail sales should be dedicated to ancillary items associated with bulky goods.

Decathlon is also looking for skilled staff with retail and customer service experience for their Ballymun store, due to open in April.

