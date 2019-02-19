News

PIC: Finglas Based Dogs Trust Received 370 Requests To Hand Back These Dogs After Christmas

"They didn't have time to look after them anymore."

Dogs Trust Christmas

The phrase, 'A Dog Is Not Just For Christmas' is something so simple to remember but sadly, some do not live by this motto.

Finglas Based Dogs Trust has said in a statement that it has received 370 request from people to hand back dogs after Christmas because they "don't have time to look after them anymore."

The heartbreaking news was released on their website on Tuesday where they say it is "incredibly heartbreaking to see these beautiful creatures being discarded in this way".

Karla Dunne, Head of Operations at Dogs Trust said;

We’re just grateful that they were found and brought to us so that we can care for them here until they find loving homes.

Thankfully all four of them are now thriving here and mum Tati can get the veterinary treatment she needs, but sadly many other puppies are not as fortunate and this could have been a completely different story had they not been found so quickly."

We operate at full capacity and offer as many places as possible to dogs from Irish pounds, as they are the ones most at risk of destruction, so unfortunately we are not in a position to take surrendered dogs from members of the public.

However, sadly in the majority of the cases so far this year, the welfare of the dogs found abandoned or surrendered was of such concern, that the dogs were admitted for immediate veterinary attention; this has impacted the number of dogs the charity can rescue from the Local Authority Pounds.

Every year we urge people who are considering getting a dog, not to do so before Christmas.

We would always encourage people to consider adoption first, however if you decide to buy a dog in the New Year please do careful research to ensure you are buying from a reputable breeder and not fuelling the cruel puppy farming trade.

Suzie Carley, Executive Director added that:

"It is extremely worrying that we continue to see a large number of dogs and puppies being surrendered or abandoned after Christmas.

We have just marked the 40th anniversary of the phrase "A dog is for life, not just for Christmas®" and sadly this message is still as relevant today as when it was first coined by Dogs Trust all those years ago.

Unfortunately Tati and her three pups are just some of the many dogs that are cruelly discarded after the Christmas period.

We would urge people who are thinking of taking on a new dog not to do so coming up to Christmas.

A dog is a big commitment so if you are still thinking of getting a dog in the New Year we would ask the public to do careful research on where you are sourcing your dog from, research the breed of dog to suit your lifestyle and try to anticipate any major lifestyle changes such as an upcoming move, a new baby and consider how a dog may impact this before bringing one into your home."

