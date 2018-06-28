This Airline Is Giving Away Free Tickets To Doha From Dublin Airport

Unless you are living under some kind of a monster-rock, you'll be fully aware that the World Cup is in full swing in Russia.

Qatar Airways is the Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA until 2022 and they are doing something awful sound for the Irish peeps.

It currently connects Irish passengers to over 150 destinations but all flights pass through Doha and you could be heading there for free.

They have announced that they are giving away a pair of return flights from Dublin to Doha to one lucky person in Dublin City Centre on Friday 29 June.

Dream.

They will be on South King Street, Dublin 2, from 11:30am-3:30pm encouraging people to play a game of ‘keep up’. The winner of the pair of return flights will be the person who keeps up the ball the longest.



Sounds easy for a free pair of tickets. So if you have the keepy-uppy skills of Maradona and you really need a holiday, you know what to do.

You can find more information on their website here.

READ NEXT: TV3 Cameraman Helps Rescue Family From Gorse Fire in Dublin Mountains

Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here