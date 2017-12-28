Drivers Warned Over Horses Wandering Loose On Busy Dublin Road

Did you spot them?

Drivers have been warned to be careful after four horses were spotted wandering loose on a busy Dublin road earlier today.

The animals were seen at Royal Canal Park in Finglas this morning and the alarm was raised by animal welfare charity My Lovely Horse.

It's understood they are still wandering.

4 loose horses last seen at Royal Canal Pk Finglas 1 hour ago. Now wandering. Please share to find owners. @GardaTraffic notified @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/RMCISKvN1W — MyLovelyHorseRescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) December 28, 2017

Gardai have also issued a warning and urged the owner of the horses to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

Owner please contact Gardai asap. Drivers in the areas please be careful. https://t.co/SjhyPv0IiT — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 28, 2017

Dublin Fire Brigade encouraged drivers to take extra care today as sub-zero temperatures have created patches of ice on roads across the capital.

