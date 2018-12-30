Dublin Airport's Newest Addition At Terminal 2 Is Going To Be A Treat Next Time You Fly

News

We know that the pockets are getting skimpier and that we still have New Year's Eve to get through, but we'd love to be planning a holiday to get over the January blues...

And Dublin Airport has some good news for those who are regular flyers from their airport.

Dublin Airport’s newest food and beverage outlet, Caffè Nero has opened in the Arrivals Hall in Terminal 2.

The new café offers a range of coffee, food and drinks to have in store or to take away. Food options include fresh sandwiches, wraps and rolls as well as sweet treats such as pastries, cakes, muffins, oat bars and fruit.

Welcoming the opening of the new outlet, Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said: “Caffè Nero is a great addition to Terminal 2 and is ideally located for arriving passengers and those waiting to welcome friends and family.”

The new Caffè Nero is part of an overall revamp of both the landside and airside areas of Terminal 2. “We are constantly reviewing and refreshing our food and beverage offering so we are delighted to have this new brand at Dublin Airport,” Mr Harrison added.

The design of the new outlet in Dublin Airport is bespoke to the site and incorporates several features which connect with different parts of Ireland. The bar has been hand made by Irish company, Wilson’s Yard, while the farmhouse tables in the outlet were all made by a local joinery company, DC Joinery in Lusk.

The external wall was hand painted by local artist Colin O’Connell. The store also features a large graphic of Grattan Bridge, and pictures of Temple Bar and Crow Street in Dublin city centre.

“We’re really pleased that the new store has a distinctly Irish feel with its customised décor and design. I’ve no doubt that Caffé Nero will be popular for both passengers and airport staff,” Mr Harrison added.

All Caffè Nero’s baristas master the art of coffee making in their bespoke espresso training school, while its unique, award-winning coffee blend is made in its own roastery. The new outlet will employ nine people.

The family-owned business operates more than 800 coffee houses across Europe. Its new outlet in Terminal 2 means the chain now has 12 cafés in Dublin and 15 in total across Ireland.

Dublin Airport has welcomed over 29.2 million passengers in the first 11 months of the year, which is a 6% increase over the same period last year. More than 1.8 million extra passengers have travelled through the airport between January and November.

