A U.S.-Bound Flight Has Made An Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport

A flight travelling from Paris to Chicago has made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport this afternoon, the Irish Sun reports.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner declared a mayday due to a medical emergency on board. The plane was 700km north west of Ireland when the decision was made.

The jet landed in Dublin at around 3.13pm where it was met by paramedics.

UPDATE: American #AA151 Paris CDG to Chicago (Boeing 787-8 N817AN) is diverting to Dublin with a medical emergency on board (via ATC). https://t.co/RAGdZCnXKk @flightradar24 | H/t @sejo2109 pic.twitter.com/DF5M1TcVtb — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) July 26, 2018

It's reported that a passenger was taken to hospital for treatment and the flight is scheduled to continue its journey later this evening.

