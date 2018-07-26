News

A U.S.-Bound Flight Has Made An Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport

Paramedics met the plane upon landing...

Screen Shot 2018 07 26 At 16 43 10

A flight travelling from Paris to Chicago has made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport this afternoon, the Irish Sun reports.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner declared a mayday due to a medical emergency on board. The plane was 700km north west of Ireland when the decision was made.

The jet landed in Dublin at around 3.13pm where it was met by paramedics.

It's reported that a passenger was taken to hospital for treatment and the flight is scheduled to continue its journey later this evening.

