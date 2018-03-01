News

Dublin Airport Confirm That ALL Flights To And From The Airport Are Suspended Until Saturday Morning

The news follows another red alert for heavy snow in Leinster.

Dublin Airport

Following the announcement of an extended red alert weather warning for Leinster and Munster, Dublin Airport has confirmed in a statement that there will be no flights going to or from the Airport on Friday.

The statement reads:

"Dublin Airport was operational from 5.20 this morning following snow and ice clearance and its runway remained open throughout the day, apart from a short period for de-icing in the mid-afternoon.

"However there were significant cancellations and delays due to the impact of adverse weather here and also at a number of airports in Britain and in continental Europe. 

"Due to the Red Weather Alert for heavy snow all airlines have now suspended their flight operations to and from Dublin Airport for the remainder of today and tomorrow (Friday). Flight operations will NOT resume until Saturday morning, meaning there will be no flights to or from Dublin Airport tomorrow.

"We will have snow crews working today and tomorrow to continue to clear the runway, taxiways, aircraft parking stands and apron areas for our airline customers’ planned resumption of services on Saturday morning.

"Please contact your airline for the latest information in relation to the status of you flight.

"We will continue to update passengers via our website and the Dublin Airport Twitter feed and Facebook account.

"We apologise for the inconvenience that the adverse weather has caused to passengers."

