Dublin Airport gets the go-ahead to charge drivers for dropping off and collecting passengers

By Katy Thornton

March 22, 2023 at 5:14pm

The stop, drop, and roll days at the Terminal 1 set-down area could be  coming to an end...

After much deliberation, and a lot of controversy, Dublin Airport has been given the green light to charge motorists dropping off and collecting friends and family from the terminals.

According to The Independent:

"An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision of Fingal County Council to grant planning permission to DAA to develop new, tolled drop-off and pick-up zones at the airport’s two terminals."

Councillor Joe Newman initially appealed the plans, stating that the introduction of the toll "strikes a balance in favour of [the DAA's] financial interests over the stability and quality of the public realm". Unfortunately the board has rejected Newman's appeal.

The Independent reports that these new plans for Dublin Airport, "involve changes to the existing layout of the Express Red Long-Term Car Park at the airport including the removal of 206 spaces and the development of a time-limited, free waiting zone for 100 vehicles dropping off and collecting passengers."

Given the lack of public transport services in place for passengers heading to and from the airport, this decision has been a controversial one. When the idea was first  introduced as part of the DAA's sustainability initiative, it was criticised as "a money grabbing exercise" by Senator Currie, according to RTÉ News. In her criticism of the new tolling system, Senator Currie said this would serve to ruin, "an Irish tradition of collecting family and friends at the airport".

In a time of rising inflation, the paid drop-off system has left a sour taste in people's mouths. In a time of rising inflation, the suggestion of a paid drop-off system has left a sour taste in people's mouths.

In response to media reports, Dublin Airport have issue a statement maintaining that there are no "current" plans in place to enforce a drop-off or pick-up charge.

Header image via Shutterstock

