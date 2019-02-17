Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Airline With A New And Exciting Scandinavian Route

The start-up airline and new route will be here just in time for your summer holidays

You're probably wondering why we put a doggo in our main image.

Number one, because LOOK AT THE DOGGO.

But secondly and more importantly, it's to announce the fact that Great Dane airlines are setting up in Dublin Airport.

The new start up carrier will fly to and from Aalborg Airport and Dublin will be one of the first routes.

“We have identified under-capacity in the northern European market for charter flights and regional scheduled flights with 100 to 120-seat jets,” explains Møller, chief executive of the new airline.

“This gave us the idea to start an airline with strong North Jutland roots.”



"At Great Dane Airlines, we will focus on the need for charter companies and be quick and adaptable in relation to wishes and needs.

The fares to Dublin will cost DK 599 or €80 to me and you and tickets for scheduled flights will be sold via the Great Dane website from March 5.