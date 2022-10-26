Dublin Airport issue advice for those flying this bank holiday weekend

It's important information for those travelling this weekend through the airport.

Dublin Airport has issued fresh advice as around 350,000 passengers are expected to travel through its terminals this October Bank Holiday weekend.

In a statement, it said that, as many Irish families avail of the final Bank Holiday weekend before Christmas to make a trip overseas, almost 190,000 passengers are due to depart from the airport from Friday, 28 October to Monday, 31 October.

"More than 2,200 flights are due to arrive and depart at Dublin Airport this weekend," according to Graeme McQueen, the Media Relations Manager at daa, which operates Dublin Airport.

"Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend with almost 100,000 passengers travelling through the airport.

"Over the four days, an average of 87,000 passengers will fly in or out of the airport each day.

"That's 56% higher than the same weekend last year and more than 90% of the number that travelled during the October Bank Holiday weekend in 2019."

Given the busy days ahead for Dublin Airport, it has published the following advice for passengers travelling through it from Friday to Monday:

Passengers planning to travel on Sunday morning are reminded that the clocks go back one hour on Saturday night

Passengers are advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from before leaving home. Aer Lingus, Emirates, Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines operate from Terminal 2. All other airlines operate from Terminal 1

Passengers should plan to arrive in the terminal building at least two hours before their flight departure time to short-haul destinations and three hours in advance for long-haul flights. Passengers should allow an additional one hour if checking in a bag at the airport.

Please remember that EU security regulations state that liquids over 100mls cannot be brought through the security screening area. Liquids under 100mls are permitted and should be placed in a transparent, re-sealable bag measuring not more than 20cm x 20cm. Exemptions are in place for medicines and for baby food

If you are travelling with children, please use the family lanes provided at the security screening area.

Passengers are also advised to download the Dublin Airport app using the airport's free Wi-Fi service.

This is for useful information regarding flight arrival and departure times, the time to get through security screening areas in the airport's terminals and more.

Dublin Airport has also said it will have customer care teams on duty across both terminals this Bank Holiday weekend to help passengers.

This article originally appeared on joe.ie

Header image via Shutterstock

