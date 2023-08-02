Dublin Airport ordered to reduce number of night flights

The new runway has been the topic of much complaint.

Fingal County Council have ordered the Dublin Airport operator to restrict the number of night time flights from the new runway due to the amount of noise complaints.

The number of night flights, meaning flights that occur between 11pm and 7am, exceeding the maximum of 65 breaches the conditions of the runway's planning permission, and following an investigation from the Planning Authority, Dublin Airport must reduce this number within a six week period.

According to The Journal:

"When Dublin Airport was granted approval for the new runway, Condition 5 was put in place to cap the number of flights between 11pm and 7am could not exceed 65."

Dublin Airport is reportedly unhappy with the order, and thinks that six weeks is not enough time to restrict the number of flights, asking for six months in order to "avoid any needless disruption to peoples’ travel plans and airlines’ cargo operations."

The Journal reports that DAA CEO Kenny Jacobs believes the order would mean the number of night flights across the two Dublin Airport runways would be lower than before the North Runway opened.

