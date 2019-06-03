Dublin Airport Passengers Stuck In Hour-Long Queues At Passport Control

Passengers arriving at Dublin Airport today were left facing huge queues for passport control.

Hundreds of people were left waiting to get out of Terminal 1, which appeared to be the result of having only manual booths open and no automated passport control e-Gates in operation.

Some began sharing photos of the extremely long queues as they waited to get through to the other side, with one commenting that there were ‘hundreds of people queuing and one guy on duty at EU control’.

This is the queue for passport control at Dublin Airport. It's literally backed up all the way up the escalators and down an entire corridor. A mortifying shambles. pic.twitter.com/uc4gYMK6ZM — Ed Smith (@edsongsofpraise) June 3, 2019

A representative for Dublin Airport noted that ‘Passport Control is managed and operated by the Irish Naturalisation Immigration Service’ and that they ‘raise customer service issues regularly with them, and will continue to do so’.

The queue to get into passport control in Dublin airport pic.twitter.com/8XxDhWak4V — Aideen (@aideenblackwood) June 3, 2019

Dublin airport an absolute shit show this afternoon. Feel sorry for anyone in the non EU queue who’ll wait the guts of an hour only to be greeted by a taxi queue that they’ll be in until Friday. — Natalie Conway (@natconway) June 3, 2019

Passengers reported that the taxi rank queue outside the terminal was also packed with people.

Dublin Airport added that the INIS ‘is working to get people through as quickly as possible’.