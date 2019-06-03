Dublin Airport Passengers Stuck In Hour-Long Queues At Passport Control

د . إAEDSRر . س

Passengers arriving at Dublin Airport today were left facing huge queues for passport control.

Hundreds of people were left waiting to get out of Terminal 1, which appeared to be the result of having only manual booths open and no automated passport control e-Gates in operation.

Some began sharing photos of the extremely long queues as they waited to get through to the other side, with one commenting that there were ‘hundreds of people queuing and one guy on duty at EU control’.

A representative for Dublin Airport noted that ‘Passport Control is managed and operated by the Irish Naturalisation Immigration Service’ and that they ‘raise customer service issues regularly with them, and will continue to do so’.

Passengers reported that the taxi rank queue outside the terminal was also packed with people.

Dublin Airport added that the INIS ‘is working to get people through as quickly as possible’.

