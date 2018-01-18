News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe

Still not sure where to head off on your holliers this summer? How about Croatia...

Dublin Airport has teamed up with Croatia Airlines and is now flying direct to none other than Zagreb, a cultural hotspot and the capital of Croatia.

The capital of Zagreb is an exciting city with a lot to offer its visitors - good shopping, cafes, culture and arts, music, architecture, gastronomy and a great city to explore. As Croatian Airlines’ hub, Zagreb also offers great connectivity to the popular summer destinations of Split, Dubrovnik, Pula and Zadar.

Return tickets for flights Dublin – Zagreb start from €189, and the promotional deal on return tickets is also available for flights from Dublin (via Zagreb) to other Croatian destinations, in which Croatia Airlines flies - Split, Dubrovnik, Zadar and Pula, from just €219. 

Who wouldn't want to spend a few days in this square in  summertime?

A holiday in Croatia is pure bliss. 

President and CEO of Croatia Airlines said he is looking forward to seeing many Irish visitors to Zagreb when its new service launches in May. “We are excited that for the first time in Croatia Airlines’ history we will have a Dublin – Zagreb route."

Who's up for booking flights straight away?

