Dublin artist creates beautiful tribute to George Floyd

Already fundraising for Pieta House, artist Shane Gillen is now using his platform to raise money for the George Floyd memorial fund.

Dubliner Shane Gillen has been turning heads over the past few months with his so-called "pandemic portraits". Starting off by drawing well-known Irish figureheads he first grabbed public attention with his drawings of President Higgins, Gay Byrne and Leo Varadkar - later turning his sights on Matt Damon, whose signed portrait he's raffling off for Pieta House.

Taking to Instagram to reveal that over €10k has already been raised for the mental health charity, the artist (who only rediscovered his talent while in lockdown) is now using his skills to fundraise for another very worthy cause. Moved by the current goings-on over in America, Shane's latest creation is a portrait of the late George Floyd. Sharing a video of the drawing in progress, Shane pledged to donate all proceeds from the sale of the portrait directly to the official George Floyd memorial fund.

Set up and managed by Adner Marcelin, the official George Floyd memorial fund has amassed over $9million in donations so far - with all money going to support his family in the wake of his passing.

