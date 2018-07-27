Dublin Bus Customers Face Disruptions Over Bank Holiday Weekend
Seven southside routes will be affected
Some Dublin Bus services will be disrupted next weekend due to a 10k road race.
Seven southside routes will be affected on bank holiday Monday.
In addition to Monday's disruptions, the Nitelink will not run on Sunday despite venues staying open.
Here are the disruptions to watch out for over the weekend.
Bank Holiday Monday
A Sunday timetable will operate on all services.
Nitelink Service
There will be no Nitelink service on Sunday 5th August 2018. Normal service on Friday 3rd of August and Saturday 4th of August.
Dun Laoghaire Bay 10k Road Race
Diversions will be in place from 10.15hrs to 13.00hrs on Monday 6th August 2018 due to the 10k Road Race.
Routes affected
Route 4
Towards Monkstown Avenue
Normal route to Stradbrook Road, divert via Abbey Road and terminate.
Towards Harristown
Depart Abbey Road, Stradbrook Road and back on to normal route.
Routes 7/a
Towards Loughlinstown/Brides Glen
Normal route to Temple Hill, divert via Stradbrook Road, Abbey Road Roundabout, Bakers Corner, Rochestown Avenue, Sallynoggin Road, Pearse Street and back on to normal route.
Towards Mountjoy Square
Normal route to Sallynoggin Church, divert via Sallynoggin Road, Rochestown Avenue, Bakers Corner, Abbey Road, Stradbrook Road, Temple Hill and back on to normal route.
Route 45a
Towards Dun Laoghaire
Normal route to Rochestown Avenue, divert via Bakers Corner, Abbey Road and terminate.
Towards Ballywaltrim
Depart Abbey Road, Bakers Corner, Rochestown Avenue and back on to normal route.
Routes 46a, 63 and 75
Towards Dun Laoghaire
Normal route to Bakers Corner, divert left on to Abbey Road and terminate.
READ NEXT: PIC: Gardaí Arrest Driver After Horse Found In Back Of Van In Dublin
Comments