Dublin Bus Customers Face Disruptions Over Bank Holiday Weekend

Some Dublin Bus services will be disrupted next weekend due to a 10k road race.

Seven southside routes will be affected on bank holiday Monday.

In addition to Monday's disruptions, the Nitelink will not run on Sunday despite venues staying open.

Here are the disruptions to watch out for over the weekend.

Bank Holiday Monday

A Sunday timetable will operate on all services.

Nitelink Service

There will be no Nitelink service on Sunday 5th August 2018. Normal service on Friday 3rd of August and Saturday 4th of August.

Dun Laoghaire Bay 10k Road Race

Diversions will be in place from 10.15hrs to 13.00hrs on Monday 6th August 2018 due to the 10k Road Race.

Routes affected

Route 4

Towards Monkstown Avenue

Normal route to Stradbrook Road, divert via Abbey Road and terminate.

Towards Harristown

Depart Abbey Road, Stradbrook Road and back on to normal route.

Routes 7/a

Towards Loughlinstown/Brides Glen

Normal route to Temple Hill, divert via Stradbrook Road, Abbey Road Roundabout, Bakers Corner, Rochestown Avenue, Sallynoggin Road, Pearse Street and back on to normal route.

Towards Mountjoy Square

Normal route to Sallynoggin Church, divert via Sallynoggin Road, Rochestown Avenue, Bakers Corner, Abbey Road, Stradbrook Road, Temple Hill and back on to normal route.

Route 45a

Towards Dun Laoghaire

Normal route to Rochestown Avenue, divert via Bakers Corner, Abbey Road and terminate.

Towards Ballywaltrim

Depart Abbey Road, Bakers Corner, Rochestown Avenue and back on to normal route.

Routes 46a, 63 and 75

Towards Dun Laoghaire

Normal route to Bakers Corner, divert left on to Abbey Road and terminate.

