Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend

It was expected to happen

New Dublin Bus Main Dec

If you've been paying attention to your bus shelters in recent days, you'll have seen that more routes are changing from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead Ireland.

In total, nine routes will change to Go-Ahead starting from Sunday January 20th and these include:

  • 17
  • 104
  • 114
  • 161
  • 220
  • 236
  • 238
  • 239
  • 270

These new routes will now be operated under the Transport For Ireland brand.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said:

"This latest phase of changes being introduced this coming weekend are part of an overall process of increasing frequency and improving services on about 50 bus routes in Dublin, operated under the Transport for Ireland brand, by both Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland.

"This process which got under way in September will be the biggest programme of service improvements that the NTA has ever approved and it is an indication of the level of commitment we have to making the bus service better for more passengers across the network in Dublin."

There will be no changes to fares or ticketing on these routes and leap cards will still be able to be used on these routes.

Aziz Ansari Is Bringing His Stand-Up Show To Dublin In 2019
Aziz Ansari Is Bringing His Stand-Up Show To Dublin In 2019
Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
PICS: One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Coffee Outlets Is Reopening After Its Sad Closure In 2017
PICS: One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Coffee Outlets Is Reopening After Its Sad Closure In 2017
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

