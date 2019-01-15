Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend

If you've been paying attention to your bus shelters in recent days, you'll have seen that more routes are changing from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead Ireland.

In total, nine routes will change to Go-Ahead starting from Sunday January 20th and these include:

17

104

114

161

220

236

238

239

270

These new routes will now be operated under the Transport For Ireland brand.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said:

"This latest phase of changes being introduced this coming weekend are part of an overall process of increasing frequency and improving services on about 50 bus routes in Dublin, operated under the Transport for Ireland brand, by both Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland.

"This process which got under way in September will be the biggest programme of service improvements that the NTA has ever approved and it is an indication of the level of commitment we have to making the bus service better for more passengers across the network in Dublin."



There will be no changes to fares or ticketing on these routes and leap cards will still be able to be used on these routes.

