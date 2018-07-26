Dublin Bus Are Planning To Get Rid Of Numerous Important Routes Completely

This would be disastrous for a good chunk of the capital

New Bus Connects plans could see four routes being cancelled by Dublin Bus.

The new initiative will radically overhaul the Dublin Bus route network and has already sparked a wave of criticism.

So far, there has been a proposal to scrap the 42 service with the 33X to Skerries, Rush and Lusk also in doubt according to the Dublin Gazette.

As well as this, routes 83, 151, 9 and 54a would also be cancelled.

Anyone who uses the 9, 17 or 150 bus routes please fill out this survey to stop them from getting rid of these routes. Shocking what #dublinbus are trying to do. pic.twitter.com/eN5QHBdj1n — Hannah Dillon (@hannaheileend) July 25, 2018

In August, a series of public meetings will take place to discuss the National Transport Authority's plan to axe these routes and more.

A number of sessions will be held in locations around the city which will describe the proposed changes.

You can find your local meeting area by going on to the South Dublin CC website here.

READ NEXT: Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door On Bank Holiday Saturday

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here