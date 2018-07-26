News

Dublin Bus Are Planning To Get Rid Of Numerous Important Routes Completely

This would be disastrous for a good chunk of the capital

Dublin Bus

New Bus Connects plans could see four routes being cancelled by Dublin Bus.

The new initiative will radically overhaul the Dublin Bus route network and has already sparked a wave of criticism.

So far, there has been a proposal to scrap the 42 service with the 33X to Skerries, Rush and Lusk also in doubt according to the Dublin Gazette.

As well as this, routes 83, 151, 9 and 54a would also be cancelled.

In August, a series of public meetings will take place to discuss the National Transport Authority's plan to axe these routes and more.

A number of sessions will be held in locations around the city which will describe the proposed changes.

You can find your local meeting area by going on to the South Dublin CC website here.

READ NEXT: Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door On Bank Holiday Saturday

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

dublin bus Dublin Bus Connects transport Routes
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Bus Are Planning To Get Rid Of Numerous Important Routes Completely
Dublin Bus Are Planning To Get Rid Of Numerous Important Routes Completely
Inquest Hears That Dublin School Boy Died After McDonald’s 'Peri Peri Chicken Wrap' And Suffered A Fatal Allergic Reaction
Inquest Hears That Dublin School Boy Died After McDonald’s 'Peri Peri Chicken Wrap' And Suffered A Fatal Allergic Reaction
Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
This Is Your Last Chance To Do Some Yoga With Cats In Dublin
This Is Your Last Chance To Do Some Yoga With Cats In Dublin
BREAKING: Two Shootings in Ballymun earlier this evening
BREAKING: Two Shootings in Ballymun earlier this evening
Possible Route Closures From Dublin Airport As Ryanair Cut Dublin Based Fleet
Possible Route Closures From Dublin Airport As Ryanair Cut Dublin Based Fleet
Irish Rail Worker Attacked By Three Men At Connolly Station
Irish Rail Worker Attacked By Three Men At Connolly Station
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
Calls For Extra Security After Transport Worker Assaulted At Connolly Station
Calls For Extra Security After Transport Worker Assaulted At Connolly Station
Body Of Dublin Man Missing For Almost A Decade Found In France
Body Of Dublin Man Missing For Almost A Decade Found In France
Part Of The Luas Line Will "Close Completely" For Two Years During Metro Construction
Part Of The Luas Line Will "Close Completely" For Two Years During Metro Construction
You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today
You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today
Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door On Bank Holiday Saturday
What's On

Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door On Bank Holiday Saturday
Inquest Hears That Dublin School Boy Died After McDonald’s 'Peri Peri Chicken Wrap' And Suffered A Fatal Allergic Reaction
News

Inquest Hears That Dublin School Boy Died After McDonald’s 'Peri Peri Chicken Wrap' And Suffered A Fatal Allergic Reaction
Extra Tickets For Arctic Monkey's Gig On Sale Today
What's On

Extra Tickets For Arctic Monkey's Gig On Sale Today
HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix
Entertainment

HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group