Dublin Bus Announce Timetable Changes For Routes 68/a and 69

They come into place at the end of March

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus have announced on their website that they will be changing the timetables on two of their busies routes. 

The revised timetable will affect routes Routes 68/a and 69 and will begin from Monday 26 March 2018. 

They state that: "As a result of customer feedback there will be a revised timetable on Monday to Friday departures. These changes will improve punctuality and reliability."

All the changes have been approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and will see the 68/a starting at 6am rather than 6:30am while the 69 services will now begin at 6am rather than 6.15am.

The 68/a bus links Clondalkin, Newcastle and Greenogue Business Park with the city centre while the 69 bus travels through Inchicore, Clondalkin, and Rathcoole along with the city centre.

You can find the revised timetable for the 68/a here and for the 69 here

dublin bus Buses driving in dublin Dublin transport
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

