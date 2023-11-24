Dublin café giving free coffees to frontline workers following last night's riots

"Today it's coffee on us."

Following the riots last night in Dublin city centre, Ballymun café Treat Yo Self have taken to social media with the offer of free coffees for frontline workers.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims of yesterdays awful awful attacks. After last nights events in town, we want to acknowledge the stress that frontline workers had to endure. Today, it’s coffee on us."

Treat Yo Self will be open until 4pm today if you're a frontline worker in need of a hot drink.

"Dublin is burning"

Footage of escalating tensions began circulating on social media following an attack outside a Dublin primary school on Thursday afternoon (November 23), with scenes of protesters gathering around the Parnell Square/O'Connell Street area stopping the passage of public transport and Garda vehicles.

These protests then escalated into violent scenes near the site of the attack, with a garda car and a tram set on fire and some footage shows some protesters involved in scuffles with gardaí, looting shops, while others threw bottles at officers. Bus and Luas services were suspended and Frontline Gardaí backed up by Public Order Units deployed throughout the city centre.

The Rotunda were advising patients to only travel if absolutely necessary.

