News

PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland

And there's one question on everyone's lips aside from how is the car over there

Dublin Car Robbery Finland

Police in Finland were informed on January 24th about a burglary in Neste Service station in Ekenäs.

The police published CCTV footage of the two men in question and the car used by them and funnily enough, the car has a Dublin registration.

The police still has not found the suspected offenders or the Irish-reg car that they were using.

We've blurred the number plate of the car out but it's a 08-D and is "registered in Ireland" according to the police.

"The latest research shows the car was in Åland before the crime in Raseborg," according to the police.

Dublin Car Robbery Finland New 1
Dublin Car Robbery Finland New 2

Images via: Poliisi.

And there's one question on everyone's lips aside from how is the car over there. Does the number plate correspond with the car.

We checked it out and when you search the number plate for this car, a Silver Opel Astra does indeed come up.

It's a strange one.

Dublin Car Robbery Finland
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland
PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland
Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year
Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year
A Motorist Faces Prosecution For Filming A Collision On Their Phone Earlier Today
A Motorist Faces Prosecution For Filming A Collision On Their Phone Earlier Today
"I'll Continue To Post Until They Cop On" - Jeremy Dixon Shares Another Pic Of Cyclist Without Lights
"I'll Continue To Post Until They Cop On" - Jeremy Dixon Shares Another Pic Of Cyclist Without Lights
PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder
PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder
Dublin Model Alli MacDonnell Found Dead This Morning
Dublin Model Alli MacDonnell Found Dead This Morning
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
A Rally In Support Of Nurses And Midwives Will Take Place In Dublin Next Weekend
A Rally In Support Of Nurses And Midwives Will Take Place In Dublin Next Weekend
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland
News

PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland
This Dublin Brunch Event Is a Must For Anyone Hoping To Get On The Property Ladder This Year
Sponsored

This Dublin Brunch Event Is a Must For Anyone Hoping To Get On The Property Ladder This Year
A Dublin Bar Is Hosting A 'Shred Your Ex' Party On Valentine's Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Bar Is Hosting A 'Shred Your Ex' Party On Valentine's Weekend
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
Feature

This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
News

PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
News

Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
News

Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group