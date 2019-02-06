PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland

And there's one question on everyone's lips aside from how is the car over there

Police in Finland were informed on January 24th about a burglary in Neste Service station in Ekenäs.

The police published CCTV footage of the two men in question and the car used by them and funnily enough, the car has a Dublin registration.

The police still has not found the suspected offenders or the Irish-reg car that they were using.

We've blurred the number plate of the car out but it's a 08-D and is "registered in Ireland" according to the police.

"The latest research shows the car was in Åland before the crime in Raseborg," according to the police.

Images via: Poliisi.

And there's one question on everyone's lips aside from how is the car over there. Does the number plate correspond with the car.

We checked it out and when you search the number plate for this car, a Silver Opel Astra does indeed come up.

It's a strange one.