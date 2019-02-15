News

Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass

It's due to a decline in visitors and cash donations

Contactless Payment

A number of Dublin churches will soon be trialling contactless card machines in an effort to gain more donations.

The Archdiocese of Dublin says it’s trying to counteract a decline in cash donations from massgoers, as well a drop in visitor numbers in recent years by introducing new ways of raising money.

One that’s already been introduced is the option of making direct debit donations for the ‘family offering’ that’s traditionally collected from people’s homes in church envelopes.

The new contactless scheme will be trialled in five Dublin churches at first, before being rolled out to more parishes later this year.

Card machines will be left at the back of the church, where parishioners can donate an amount of their choosing.

A statement from the Archdiocese of Dublin said it "will cover many transactions such as offerings, pilgrimage payments and will enable parishioners to sign up for recurring contributions".

They added, “This will not however, mean an end to the traditional basket collections at Masses which will remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

