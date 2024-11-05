Search icon

News

05th Nov 2024

Beloved Dublin city café and bakery announces closure date

Ryan Jarrett

It’s the end of an era for fans of the Dublin institution.

The Morning Bakery, the beloved Dublin 8 café and bakery, has announced its closure date.

Renowned for its freshly baked goods (both sweet and savory) and its specialty coffee, the eatery has operated from Pleasants Street – right across from JOE’s offices – for over nine years.

In a new social media post, however, its owners Brian O’Keeffe and Kevin Powell confirmed that the bakery’s building has been sold and that its last day will be on Sunday, December 15.

Thanking their customers, neighbours, staff and suppliers – the owners explained that they have a “fantastic relationship with the current owner of the building” – who they called “so encouraging and helpful” – and that they are “not in any kind of financial trouble”.

“[We] are closing purely because of the auld sale of the buildin’,” they said.

The pair added, however: “Though any politician if you’re listening, very little has been done to help our industry over the past few years and very few peeps in hospitality are making a killing, most are probably either going bust or just getting by.

“Much respect to anyone getting into the industry, we hope both economic conditions and government policy turn in your favour.”

O’Keefe and Powell also said: “It’s all smiles in the cafe, the tears will probably come by to visit on Dec 15th, but until then it’s time to celebrate the past 9 years and do what we do best – which is bake our hearts out and sling those coffees.

“Much love to everyone, and see you over the next 6 weeks.”

Read more:

Topics:

café,closure,Dublin

RELATED ARTICLES

12 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2024

Dublin

12 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2024

By Emily Mullen

Dublin restaurant loved by Anthony Bourdain sadly closes its doors

Dublin

Dublin restaurant loved by Anthony Bourdain sadly closes its doors

By lovindublin

Two Irish cities named among Europe’s most expensive places to dine out

Cork

Two Irish cities named among Europe’s most expensive places to dine out

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Dublin Portal announces addition of two new cities

Dublin

Dublin Portal announces addition of two new cities

By lovindublin

Colin Farrell to run this year’s Dublin Marathon for friend with ‘agonising skin condition’

colin farrell

Colin Farrell to run this year’s Dublin Marathon for friend with ‘agonising skin condition’

By lovindublin

Dublin-based charity confirms huge Taylor Swift donation following sold-out Aviva run

Taylor Swift

Dublin-based charity confirms huge Taylor Swift donation following sold-out Aviva run

By lovindublin

Dali, Warhol, Haring to feature at Ireland’s biggest art and sculpture event next month

Art and Soul

Dali, Warhol, Haring to feature at Ireland’s biggest art and sculpture event next month

By lovindublin

Bray listed in Time Out’s ‘most underrated travel destinations in the world’

bray

Bray listed in Time Out’s ‘most underrated travel destinations in the world’

By lovindublin

Cadbury is bringing 90s fan favourite back to the shelves (for a limited edition)

Cadbury

Cadbury is bringing 90s fan favourite back to the shelves (for a limited edition)

By lovindublin

Christmas Spectacular at Smithfield Square: Dublin’s Newest Festive Playground

Christmas

Christmas Spectacular at Smithfield Square: Dublin’s Newest Festive Playground

By Tiernan Allen

Feel the Christmas Magic at Liffey Valley

Christmas

Feel the Christmas Magic at Liffey Valley

By Tiernan Allen

WIN: A getaway for you and three friends to Mount Druid courtesy of Birra Moretti

WIN: A getaway for you and three friends to Mount Druid courtesy of Birra Moretti

By Sarah McKenna

The secret sauce to Brother Hubbard’s tastiest dishes? Turns out it’s yogurt.

The secret sauce to Brother Hubbard’s tastiest dishes? Turns out it’s yogurt.

By lovindublin

Slow down and celebrate simple pleasures as Birra Moretti’s La Terrazza Segreta hits up Dublin and Galway

Slow down and celebrate simple pleasures as Birra Moretti’s La Terrazza Segreta hits up Dublin and Galway

By Sarah McKenna

Got little ones in your life you’d like to spoil this Halloween? Liffey Valley are hosting a Disco of the Dead

Got little ones in your life you’d like to spoil this Halloween? Liffey Valley are hosting a Disco of the Dead

By Sarah McKenna

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Here’s how you can celebrate Día de Los Muertos in Dublin this year

Here’s how you can celebrate Día de Los Muertos in Dublin this year

By lovindublin

The city’s newest Bottomless Brunch has arrived at NYX Hotel Dublin Portobello

The city’s newest Bottomless Brunch has arrived at NYX Hotel Dublin Portobello

By lovindublin

Here’s how you can get a free coffee in Dublin this week

Here’s how you can get a free coffee in Dublin this week

By Sarah McKenna

From re-wearing to clothes sharing, here’s what you can do to embrace circular fashion

From re-wearing to clothes sharing, here’s what you can do to embrace circular fashion

By Sarah McKenna

Up for grabs: Tickets for you and a pal to a private pottery painting session in Smithfield

Up for grabs: Tickets for you and a pal to a private pottery painting session in Smithfield

By Sarah McKenna

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s Sensory Supper is back – and we’ve got a pair of tickets up for grabs

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s Sensory Supper is back – and we’ve got a pair of tickets up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

Load more stories