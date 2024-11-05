Beloved Dublin city café and bakery announces closure date

It’s the end of an era for fans of the Dublin institution.

The Morning Bakery, the beloved Dublin 8 café and bakery, has announced its closure date.

Renowned for its freshly baked goods (both sweet and savory) and its specialty coffee, the eatery has operated from Pleasants Street – right across from JOE’s offices – for over nine years.

In a new social media post, however, its owners Brian O’Keeffe and Kevin Powell confirmed that the bakery’s building has been sold and that its last day will be on Sunday, December 15.

Thanking their customers, neighbours, staff and suppliers – the owners explained that they have a “fantastic relationship with the current owner of the building” – who they called “so encouraging and helpful” – and that they are “not in any kind of financial trouble”.

“[We] are closing purely because of the auld sale of the buildin’,” they said.

The pair added, however: “Though any politician if you’re listening, very little has been done to help our industry over the past few years and very few peeps in hospitality are making a killing, most are probably either going bust or just getting by.

“Much respect to anyone getting into the industry, we hope both economic conditions and government policy turn in your favour.”

O’Keefe and Powell also said: “It’s all smiles in the cafe, the tears will probably come by to visit on Dec 15th, but until then it’s time to celebrate the past 9 years and do what we do best – which is bake our hearts out and sling those coffees.

“Much love to everyone, and see you over the next 6 weeks.”

