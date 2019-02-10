News

Dublin Manager Jim Gavin Responds To Diarmuid Connolly And Jason Sherlock Rumours

He gave just an eight-worded answer for one of the questions

Dublin suffered their second league loss last night following a one-point defeat to Kerry.

The Dubs who have normally been unstoppable in the league in recent years have just collected two points from a possible six so far.

The game against Kerry was overshadowed with talks about Diarmuid Connolly returning to the fold and Jason Sherlock leaving the backroom team with some saying that he was heading to Kildare.

Gavin soon put the rumours to bed after the game in his post-match interview.

When asked if Sherlock had left the backroom team at any stage this week, Gavin said:

"Not in the least, not in the slightest.

When quizzed about Connolly and his rumoured return to the Dublin camp, Gavin said that he could "confirm that [this ]is certainly not the case. Absolutely not.

He did, however, leave the door open for a return from the St. Vincent's player who spent his summer playing GAA in Boston.

"If any player wants to volunteer their time to inter county football we’ll always look at them.

"The door has always remained open for players that have either been with us in the past or want to join us who hasn’t been on the squad yet."

Darragh Berry

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

