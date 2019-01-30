PICS: Expert Recommends This Dublin Place For A First Date And It's Laughable

The expert also says to never "have a long-term relationship with an Irish girl because they cannot cook and have bad health habits."

How someone can call themselves a dating 'expert' but give advice like this is beyond us.

This twitter user shared some snippets from an Irish dating site about what to do and where to go on first dates in Dublin.

They say that you shouldn't have your first date in a pub but rather, you should bring your date to the ILAC Centre or Epicurean Food Hall instead...

Okay?

here's a snip from an article on Roosh V's website advising men in Dublin to take their date to established romantic hotspot the Ilac Centre pic.twitter.com/2m8xZuGdIZ — Paulie Doyle (@BigPaulieDoyle) January 30, 2019

As well as this, they say to let the girl do the talking and to make sure to mention the popular Irish TV sitcom 'Father Ted'...

And finally, if the date goes well, they say that you should totally close the convo by saying "I kind of like you".

But this is the killer line and the one that really shows that this person is talking out of their jacksie.

"The expert says to never "have a long-term relationship with an Irish girl because they cannot cook and have bad health habits."

Best of luck with finding love with this sort of attitude, chief.

READ NEXT:You'd Need A Monthly Salary Of €13,000 To Rent An Apartment In Dublin 2, Shocking Report Finds