PICS: Expert Recommends This Dublin Place For A First Date And It's Laughable

The expert also says to never "have a long-term relationship with an Irish girl because they cannot cook and have bad health habits."

How someone can call themselves a dating 'expert' but give advice like this is beyond us.

This twitter user shared some snippets from an Irish dating site about what to do and where to go on first dates in Dublin.

They say that you shouldn't have your first date in a pub but rather, you should bring your date to the ILAC Centre or Epicurean Food Hall instead...

Okay?

As well as this, they say to let the girl do the talking and to make sure to mention the popular Irish TV sitcom 'Father Ted'...

And finally, if the date goes well, they say that you should totally close the convo by saying "I kind of like you".

But this is the killer line and the one that really shows that this person is talking out of their jacksie.

"The expert says to never "have a long-term relationship with an Irish girl because they cannot cook and have bad health habits."

Best of luck with finding love with this sort of attitude, chief.

Darragh Berry

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

