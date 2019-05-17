Dublin Diners Devastated As Luna Closes It’s Doors

د . إAEDSRر . س

Waking up to this news this morning was not the best start to the day…

Foodies across the city will be devastated to hear that popular Italian-American diner, Luna will cease trading immediately.

The 1950’s-inspired eatery, located on Stephen’s Street, has been a foodie-favourite amongst the Lovin Team as well as Dublin locals over the last few years.

The owners took to Instagram last night to announce that they would be closing their doors.

They emphasised that this was a “tough decision”.

The full statement read:

“Luna Restaurant will cease trading effective immediately. This was a very tough decision to make but unavoidable, despite our best efforts. Luna had the very best staff, food and atmosphere. It was a restaurant to be proud of, which makes this all the harder. We’d like to thank our staff and customers for joining us on this journey. We wish it could have gone on longer.”

This has come as a particular shock after the popular diner had won an award for “Best Dublin Service” at the Restaurant Of The Year Awards on Monday night.

Followers responded saying they were “gutted” and “devastated”.

One responded:

“Sad news and what a pity..we know how disappointed all of you must be.. you turned an underground car park into one of the finest dining experiences in town.”

Another said:

“So sorry to hear this news. I had the best meal ever with you on Christmas eve and I haven’t spotted talking about it…… seriously….. This is so devastating. Everything from the most delicious food to the exceptionally warm welcome was the business. Good luck to all the superb team.”

We couldn’t agree more, sad to see it go!

