Dublin Father-Of-Fifteen's 326 Convictions Described As "Some Kind Of Record"

Jimmy Connors - a father-of-15 - has received another conviction after he led Gardaí on a drink driving chase while a bottle of beer was beside him in his car.

According to The Irish Independent, the 60-year-old has had an array of other offences, (326 convictions to be exact) including having no insurance, burglary, assault and threatening to kill to name a few, and has been banned from driving for 25 years and jailed for four months.

Judge David McHugh said the collection of all the offences was like "some kind of record."

The Tallaght man pleaded guilty to drunk, dangerous and uninsured driving and was also fined €1,200.

Gardaí spotted Connors turning the keys in the ignition while an open bottle of beer was beside him before he sped off dangerously putting other cars on the road at risk.

When arrested and taken to the Garda Station, they found that Connors was more than three times over the alcohol limit.

Connors was already serving a two-year sentence for burglary when he entered his pleas on Thursday and the four month prison term was made consecutive to his current sentence.

Judge McHugh believes that Connors had some sort of "meltdown" at the time of the incident as he had just lost his son, was separated with his wife and was living in his car.

