Some Sailings From Dublin Have Been Cancelled By Irish Ferries

BBC has confirmed that Irish ferries has been forced to cancel some sailings from Dublin.

The company apologised to passengers for the cancellation and stated that it was because one of their ships needed repairing and was taken off duty.

Routes from Dublin to Holyhead have been affected and the boat is to be out of action for the next couple of days.

If you are affected by the cancellation, you will be notified by Irish ferries.

In a statement they said that: "Irish Ferries apologies for this unforeseen disruption, and can confirm that its other ships on the route continue to operate.

"In addition, the company will operate additional sailings over the week-end, which may mean altering some existing schedules to accommodate these.

"All passengers are being notified in advance and offered a suitable alternative."

This comes one week after they were also forced to cancel thousands of sailings for the summer.

It is being said that up to 20,000 people have been affected by that batch of cancellations.

