News

Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now

The pictures are pretty shocking

Fire

Dublin Fire Brigade are currently tackling an enormous blaze at a recycling plant beside Dublin Airport.

There are eight units at the scene of the St Margaret's/Sandyhill plant in the north of the capital. 

An aerial ladder and foam unit are in attendance and the fire brigade are getting increased water supply from Fingal County Council. 

The huge fire can be seen from all over the city, and the pictures are pretty startling. 

Fire 2

There will be no impact on flights at Dublin Airport as a result of the fire, Dublin Live reports. 

image credits: Dublin Fire Brigade

READ NEXT: We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
Woohoo - There's A Harry Potter Quiz Happening in Dublin Soon
Woohoo - There's A Harry Potter Quiz Happening in Dublin Soon
Dublin Man Confronted By Vigilante Group With Accusations Of Grooming 11-Year-Old Boy
Dublin Man Confronted By Vigilante Group With Accusations Of Grooming 11-Year-Old Boy
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Dublin Councillors Vote To Spend Half A Million Euro On Lowering Clontarf Seawall
Dublin Councillors Vote To Spend Half A Million Euro On Lowering Clontarf Seawall
Jervis Street's Biggest Clothing Store Is Closing Down After Eight Years
Jervis Street's Biggest Clothing Store Is Closing Down After Eight Years
Emerging News About Al Porter Allegations After Three Months Is Startling
Emerging News About Al Porter Allegations After Three Months Is Startling
Dublin Nun Leaves Over €10m In Her Will After Death In September 2016
Dublin Nun Leaves Over €10m In Her Will After Death In September 2016
A Bus Driver Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving
A Bus Driver Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving
Gardaí Describe Deadly Dublin Jihadist As "Missing" And Are Tracking Others
Gardaí Describe Deadly Dublin Jihadist As "Missing" And Are Tracking Others
Still Have Your Christmas Tree? Dublin Fire Brigade Has A Warning For You
Still Have Your Christmas Tree? Dublin Fire Brigade Has A Warning For You
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
News

Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
News

We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
Dublin's Weather Is Looking Pretty Grim For The Rest Of The Week
Dublin

Dublin's Weather Is Looking Pretty Grim For The Rest Of The Week
Woohoo - There's A Harry Potter Quiz Happening in Dublin Soon
News

Woohoo - There's A Harry Potter Quiz Happening in Dublin Soon

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig
Music

It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin