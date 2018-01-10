Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now

Dublin Fire Brigade are currently tackling an enormous blaze at a recycling plant beside Dublin Airport.

There are eight units at the scene of the St Margaret's/Sandyhill plant in the north of the capital.

An aerial ladder and foam unit are in attendance and the fire brigade are getting increased water supply from Fingal County Council.

The huge fire can be seen from all over the city, and the pictures are pretty startling.

We now have 8 units attending the St Margarets / Sandyhill fire near the airport including aerial ladder & foam unit #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/af0UmalbGQ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

We're attending a plant fire in St Margaret's off the R108 near the airport #Dublin #fire 6 units & turntable ladder attending 📸 @doltron pic.twitter.com/bOyYzpmo8E — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

We're getting increased water supply assistance from @Fingalcoco at the recycling plant fire in St Margarets / Sandyhill #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/laFegB7W6T — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018

There will be no impact on flights at Dublin Airport as a result of the fire, Dublin Live reports.

image credits: Dublin Fire Brigade

READ NEXT: We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought