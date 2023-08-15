Dublin Fire Brigade called to another fire on Francis Street

By Katy Thornton

August 15, 2023 at 5:35pm

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) were called to the scene of yet another fire on Francis Street this morning, August 15.

The fire is believed to have started due to an e-bike battery, which was not on charge, that was stood in a stairwell.

Nine people were taken to safety, and no injuries have been reported.

DFB are reminding residents to keep stairwells clear of clutter as they are primary escape routes.

This is the latest of a string of fires around the Liberties over the last year.

At the end of July, Liberty Kitchen on Francis Street were forced to close due to a fire. A few weeks prior to this, Variety Jones' new venture, Mongoose, went up in flames on Thomas Street after only a week after launch.

Last year, Drop Dead Twice also was forced to close due to a fire on Francis Street, and has yet to reopen.

