PICS: Dubliners Warned To Stay Away From This Area Due To Serious Grass Fire

DFB have five pumps at the scene.

Dfb 23

Following on from the serious gorse fire at Bray Head, Dublin Fire Brigade have announced that they are also tackling a grass fire.

DFB took to Twitter to say that they had five pumps at a grass fire in Malahide.

"There will be a lot of smoke from this fire, we ask members of the public to stay away from the area. Anyone living downwind of the fire should close their windows to help keep the smoke out."

The high volume environmental unit are also on the scene.

Malahide had said previously that: "Due to the recent close calls in Malahide, and not so close calls in area municipalities along with the dry conditions and prospects of rain at a minimum, Malahide is placing a burn ban into effect until environmental conditions change.

"Environment Canada has also issued an extreme air quality warning in Elgin for the next couple of days that can only be exacerbated by unnecessary burning.

