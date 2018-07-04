PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning About Tents Catching Fire
You should be extra careful in this weather
Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning about the dangers of fires starting near or inside tents.
The warning comes as the heatwave continues across Ireland.
On Twitter, the lads at Dublin Fire Brigade said that a tent can go up in flames in less than 60 seconds.
The post reads:
'Camping? Kids camping in the garden? Fire can destroy a tent in less than 60 seconds. Never use candles in or near tents.
'Never cook inside a tent Don’t smoke inside tents. Know how to cut your way out of a tent to escape. If you catch fire: Stop, Drop and Roll!'
This comes on the back of a number of fires starting in Dublin because of the drought conditions caused by high temperatures over the last two months.
Stay safe, lads.
