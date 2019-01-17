News

Dublin Firefighter Helps To Deliver His Own Baby Daughter At The Side Of The Road

Both mum and baby are doing well

Dublin Woman

A Dublin firefighter was able to use his training to help deliver his own daughter while he was off-duty this week.

Michael Hanlon used his paramedic skills to help his wife as she went into labour by the side of the road.

The Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted the lovely story from their official account and congratulated the happy family.

They wrote, ‘Off duty firefighter Michael Hanlon had to put his paramedic skills to use in a personal capacity today after his wife went into labour at the side of the road.

‘Michael assisted with the delivery of his baby daughter, both Mum & baby Ciara are doing well, congrats.’

The Dublin Fire Brigade also recently revealed how they helped with an unexpected home birth after a woman in Lucan went into labour on Christmas Day.

They explained, ‘Well done to all involved in a Christmas delivery of a different sort today.

‘A Tallaght fire EMS crew and ambulance crew from Blanchardstown assisted mum in an unexpected home birth this morning in Lucan. Happy Christmas.’

Is there anything they can’t do?

READ MORE: PICS: There's A Nice Room Going In Terenure For €360pm But There's An Almighty Catch

dublin fire brigade pregnant woman baby delivery
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Firefighter Helps To Deliver His Own Baby Daughter At The Side Of The Road
Dublin Firefighter Helps To Deliver His Own Baby Daughter At The Side Of The Road
PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain
Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split
PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split
PIC: Weather Expert Who Predicted 'Beast From The East' Says "Heavy Snow And Disruption" Could Hit Ireland
PIC: Weather Expert Who Predicted 'Beast From The East' Says "Heavy Snow And Disruption" Could Hit Ireland
Dublin Bus' New Route From IKEA Is Going To Be A Life-Changer For Shoppers In The City
Dublin Bus' New Route From IKEA Is Going To Be A Life-Changer For Shoppers In The City
Dublin Bus Finally Launching Bus Route That We've Been Crying Out For Since Forever
Dublin Bus Finally Launching Bus Route That We've Been Crying Out For Since Forever
PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
News

PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
PIC: Tweet About Cork's Bus Service Compared To Dublin Is Going To Leave You Very Cross
Pics

PIC: Tweet About Cork's Bus Service Compared To Dublin Is Going To Leave You Very Cross
Back To Basics - "I'm Going To Try Lose 2.5 Stone In 12 Weeks Without Going To The Gym"
Lifestyle

Back To Basics - "I'm Going To Try Lose 2.5 Stone In 12 Weeks Without Going To The Gym"
PICS: There's A Nice Room Going In Terenure For €360pm But There's An Almighty Catch
Pics

PICS: There's A Nice Room Going In Terenure For €360pm But There's An Almighty Catch

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
PICS: Irish People Saying The Same Thing About Westlife's New Song But There's Something Fans Need To Know
Entertainment

PICS: Irish People Saying The Same Thing About Westlife's New Song But There's Something Fans Need To Know

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group