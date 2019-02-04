News

Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has released its monthly report and Dublin dominates the list

Closed

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) states as of February 4th that nine Irish businesses were served with closure orders for breaches of food safety legislation for the month of January.

Of these 9 closures, four of them were in Dublin. The rest were found in Kildare, Offaly, Limerick and Meath (2).

The businesses were:

  • Our Lady's Hospital (Closed area: Kitchenette Medical Assessment Unit & Kitchenette Female Medical Ward) Athboy Road, Navan Meath.
  • The Quays Restaurant 10/12 Temple Bar Square Temple Bar, Dublin 2
  • Big Bite, Main Street, Dunshaughlin Meath
  • Orient Express Main Street, Bruree, Limerick
  • King's Chinese Take Away Main Street, Daingean, Offaly
  • Hokkaido (Closed activity: the preparation, storage and sale of sushi and associated products) 15 Main Street, Celbridge, Kildare
  • Sushida (Closed activity: The storage, handling and preparation of sandwiches and sandwich fillings (including but not limited to preparing sandwiches, wraps, filled baguettes and other similar items and the slicing of cooked meats and cheeses). Unit 1, Malpas Court 116-117, Clanbrassil Street Lower, Dublin 8
  • Indias Taste Bridgewater Hall 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1
  • Sabor Nordetino Moore Street Mall 58-66 Parnell St, Dublin 1

The FSAI release updates regularly which can be found on their website.

Do any of the places in Dublin look familiar to you?

READ NEXT:Well-Known Dublin Food Establishment Closed Because "Dead Adult Rodent" Was Found "In The Wash Up Area"

Food Business Closures Dublin Food Business Dublin January The Quays Restaurant Temple Bar Indias Taste Dublin Sabor Nordetino Dublin Sushida Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
A Rally In Support Of Nurses And Midwives Will Take Place In Dublin Next Weekend
A Rally In Support Of Nurses And Midwives Will Take Place In Dublin Next Weekend
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
A Traffic-Free College Green Is Being Trialled This Summer
A Traffic-Free College Green Is Being Trialled This Summer
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
"Stop And Think" - Family Of Jacqueline Griffin Urge People Not To Share Images Of Road Accidents
"Stop And Think" - Family Of Jacqueline Griffin Urge People Not To Share Images Of Road Accidents
PICS: 'Expert' Recommends This Dublin Place For A First Date And It's Laughable
PICS: 'Expert' Recommends This Dublin Place For A First Date And It's Laughable
PIC: Dublin Granny Refused A Visit Today During The Strike For The Best Reason
PIC: Dublin Granny Refused A Visit Today During The Strike For The Best Reason
"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
News

"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
The Most Popular Chinese Dish In Dublin Can Be Found On Camden Street
Food and Drink

The Most Popular Chinese Dish In Dublin Can Be Found On Camden Street
Seven Heavenly Dishes Worth Trying This Week
Food and Drink

Seven Heavenly Dishes Worth Trying This Week
Dateless This Valentine's Day? As Always, We've Got Your Back
Sponsored

Dateless This Valentine's Day? As Always, We've Got Your Back

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
News

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Pics

PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
News

PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group