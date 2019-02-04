Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has released its monthly report and Dublin dominates the list

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) states as of February 4th that nine Irish businesses were served with closure orders for breaches of food safety legislation for the month of January.

Of these 9 closures, four of them were in Dublin. The rest were found in Kildare, Offaly, Limerick and Meath (2).

The businesses were:

Our Lady's Hospital (Closed area: Kitchenette Medical Assessment Unit & Kitchenette Female Medical Ward) Athboy Road, Navan Meath .

(Closed area: Kitchenette Medical Assessment Unit & Kitchenette Female Medical Ward) Athboy Road, Navan . The Quays Restaurant 10/12 Temple Bar Square Temple Bar, Dublin 2

10/12 Temple Bar Square Temple Bar, Big Bite , Main Street, Dunshaughlin Meath

, Main Street, Dunshaughlin Orient Express Main Street, Bruree, Limerick

Main Street, Bruree, King's Chinese Take Away Main Street, Daingean, Offaly

Hokkaido (Closed activity: the preparation, storage and sale of sushi and associated products) 15 Main Street, Celbridge, Kildare

(Closed activity: the preparation, storage and sale of sushi and associated products) 15 Main Street, Celbridge, Sushida (Closed activity: The storage, handling and preparation of sandwiches and sandwich fillings (including but not limited to preparing sandwiches, wraps, filled baguettes and other similar items and the slicing of cooked meats and cheeses). Unit 1, Malpas Court 116-117, Clanbrassil Street Lower, Dublin 8

(Closed activity: The storage, handling and preparation of sandwiches and sandwich fillings (including but not limited to preparing sandwiches, wraps, filled baguettes and other similar items and the slicing of cooked meats and cheeses). Unit 1, Malpas Court 116-117, Clanbrassil Street Lower, Indias Taste Bridgewater Hall 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1

Bridgewater Hall 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Sabor Nordetino Moore Street Mall 58-66 Parnell St, Dublin 1

The FSAI release updates regularly which can be found on their website.

Do any of the places in Dublin look familiar to you?

READ NEXT:Well-Known Dublin Food Establishment Closed Because "Dead Adult Rodent" Was Found "In The Wash Up Area"