Dublin To Galway Train Smashed Into This Yesterday Causing "Awful" Incident

Passengers on the 3:35pm train to Galway from Heuston station were left shaken after a collision on the tracks.

The train collided with a herd of cattle just outside Tullamore at a level crossing.

Reports are suggesting that the 8 cattle involved all died.

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan told RTE's Drivetime that:



“There’s a level crossing in that area, we believe that that’s how they got onto the line. But again we’re investigating that so we don’t have exact confirmation of how that at present.

She also said that there had been “very significant damage to the train” and that it was an "awful" incident.

Another train was brought in for the passengers but they were still delayed around three hours with knock-on delays also affecting trains after that, that were heading west.

READ NEXT: PICS: The Disgraceful And Disgusting State That Malahide Beach Was Left In Last Night

Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here