Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma

A great gesture ahead of the arrival of the "Beast from the East"

Homeless Feb

With the "Beast from the East" storm fast approaching people are quickly making their plans to try and stay as safe as possible.  

One group of people who are way more vulnerable at the very best of times and even more so now that storm Emma is approaching are the homeless. 

The streets are no safe place to be spending time during this period and this Dublin building is opening its doors to try and get people off the streets and into a safe place as quickly as possible. 

Just like during Storm Ophelia, the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland once again is opening its doors to the homeless people of Dublin during the predicted ‘Beast from the East Cold Snap’ that will bring freezing weather conditions and heavy snow showers across the country, particularly in the East.

In a statement on their website, they said that: "Rooms at the Centre will be opened to provide Emergency accommodation for the homeless and 2 meals per day (in the form of food vouchers to be exchanged at the Golden Olive restaurant, located on our premises) will be furnished to each person availing of shelter.

"Also, sleeping bags will be provided to those seeking shelter during the Extreme Weather Conditions in the period between 5pm on Tuesday February 27th 2018 to 10am on Sunday 4th March 2018 ( can be extended depending on weather conditions). 

"Any persons wishing to avail of shelter during the noted period are welcome at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland, 19 Roebuck Road, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14."

A fantastic gesture and fair play to everyone involved.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

