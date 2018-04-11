Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal

Dublin is set to get a new Irish Language Centre which will act as a hub for people to speak As Gaeilge.

The area will serve as a place for people to speak the language and would welcome fluent speakers as well as beginners and improvers.

The centre could also include a café or theatre and is part of the Government's €1.2 billion 10-year plan to promote Irish culture. Also benefiting from the scheme will be the Natural History Museum which will be getting a new wing and the National Concert Hall which will see an increase in capacity from 1,200 to 1,350 seats.

Most of the world sees us through Irish culture, music, language and art. That's why we're investing €1.2bn in culture and creativity under #ProjectIreland2040. Find out more in this great video from the Dept of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht. pic.twitter.com/j7LHLaGpkB — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) April 10, 2018

Conradh na Gaeilge’s Julian de Spáinn spoke highly of the plan, saying:

'These are centres where members of the public can drop in and know that there’ll be a café there that they can use their cúpla focal in. Or that there’ll be classes on, providing services for parents who are bringing up their children through Irish, or a theatre, all those things in one centre.'

READ NEXT: A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here