Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal

Ar fheabhas...

Screen Shot 2018 04 11 At 11 52 38

Dublin is set to get a new Irish Language Centre which will act as a hub for people to speak As Gaeilge. 

The area will serve as a place for people to speak the language and would welcome fluent speakers as well as beginners and improvers. 

The centre could also include a café or theatre and is part of the Government's €1.2 billion 10-year plan to promote Irish culture. Also benefiting from the scheme will be the Natural History Museum which will be getting a new wing and the National Concert Hall which will see an increase in capacity from 1,200 to 1,350 seats. 

Conradh na Gaeilge’s Julian de Spáinn spoke highly of the plan, saying:

'These are centres where members of the public can drop in and know that there’ll be a café there that they can use their cúpla focal in. Or that there’ll be classes on, providing services for parents who are bringing up their children through Irish, or a theatre, all those things in one centre.'

