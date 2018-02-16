Both Northsiders and Southsiders can enjoy the good news this morning that their daily commute in the future will become that little bit easier thanks to new transport plans announced by an Taoiseach.

Developments of the Metro North and new Luas stops were revealed as part of the government's Ireland 2040 plan, which include a a new 10-year €116 billion capital investment and is designed to be the framework for dealing with the Ireland's growing population.

Luas extensions will be built at Bray, Lucan, Finglas and Poolbeg

Yep, four new stops to look forward to.

Leo Varadkar also suggested that the Metro North will also be extending into the Dublin south suburbs, saying that “I think it’s fair to say that from tomorrow we won’t call it Metro North any more – just Dublin metro.”

The Ireland 2040 plan confirmed the reports that the DART would link Dublin with Drogheda and Maynooth.

All round great news for the city's commuters!

