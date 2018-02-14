Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students

An Irish lecturer was reportedly arrested after cannabis was allegedly seized at his Dublin home.

According to The Mail, Gardaí allegedly seized €25K worth of drugs as well as €5000 cash on January 29th 2018.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested for questioning and later released without charge.

A source told the paper:

"Gardai received a tip off that the individual may have been linked to the sale and supply of drugs on the college campus."

"The individual arrested may have been supplying and selling drugs to students within their work environment, to which they had access to students."

According to the report, Gardaí are following numerous lines of enquiry and investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE: A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night